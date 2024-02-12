From the first shaking recorded in the early morning of this Monday, February 12 in the state of Baja California, there are 187 replicasreported Governor Marina del Pilar Ávila Olmeda.

Through a video published on her social networks, the governor mentioned that since the early morning when the first earthquakeemergency authorities and corporations remain monitored in case of any risk situation.

“A few minutes ago I was communicating with Captain René Rosado, director of Civil Protection in MexicaliBaja California, 182 aftershocks have been recorded since the first earthquake at 12:36 in the morning,” he mentioned Marina del Pilar through a video broadcast on their social networks.

Swarm of earthquakes

We cannot foresee a shaking stronger or predict it, however we do have to be attentive and remain calm, the state president insisted.

“There is a swarm of earthquakesWell, we all felt it throughout the morning, but I can tell you that we have been in communication. He epicenter it's in the center California, Imperial, where the epicenter of all these earthquakes that have been recorded in the last few hours is recorded. “Hence the need to suspend classes, to be able to review our schools.”

And as reported, as a preventive measure, classes were suspended at all educational levels in the municipality of Mexicaliin order to check that there is no damage to the school infrastructure, so that children and young people are safe.

Marina del Pilar mentioned that from the first moment she contacted the State and Municipal Civil Protection of Mexicali, as well as the Fire Director, to carry out the necessary inspections of the road and health infrastructure.

Hospitals work normally

“All the hospitals They are working normally, there was no impact and throughout the morning all schools in Mexicali will be inspected,” he said.

He added that the earthquakes were particularly felt stronger in MexicaliIn Tijuana it was also felt, and in Tecate not so strongly but they also felt the movement. However, it is in Mexicali where the aftershocks have been more constant and stronger in relation to the rest of the municipalities.

Finally, Governor Marina del Pilar called on the population to remain calm and attentive to official information, and reiterated that so far no damage has been reported.

Epicenter

According to the United States Geological Survey (SGS), the first earthquake was recorded at 00:36 hours with a magnitude of 4.8 degrees on the Richter scale. He epicenter of this earthquake was 3 kilometers from El Centro, a city in Imperial County, Californiabordering Mexicali, Baja California.