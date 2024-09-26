This Thursday, September 26, 2024, Mexico City has been the scene of nine earthquakes in a period of less than 15 hours, according to recent information from the National Seismological System (SSN). These telluric movements were concentrated in three specific areas of the capital: the Miguel Hidalgo, Benito Juárez and Álvaro Obregón mayorswhich has revived concerns about seismic activity in the region and its possible relationship with the Plateros-Mixcoac fault.

It was recently recorded ninth earthquake today in Mexico Citywhich corresponds to magnitude 1.4 with epicenter one kilometer southwest of Miguel Hidalgo, CDMX. The authority recorded the new event at 2:31:21 p.m., latitude 19.40, longitude -99.40 and depth of one kilometer.

It all started in the Miguel Hidalgo mayor’s office

The phenomenon, also known as “seismic swarm”began during the early morning, when a large part of the capital’s residents were sleeping, registering the first five tremors between 00:39 and 05:00 in the Miguel Hidalgo mayor’s office. The initial earthquake, of magnitude 2.5, occurred at 00:39:05 at a depth of one kilometer, with the epicenter located two kilometers southwest of this mayor’s office.

Subsequently, at 05:13:16, a second movement of magnitude 2.0 occurred, almost in the same location, with a minimal variation in the coordinates, but maintaining the same depth. The next three earthquakes in this same municipality in Miguel Hidalgo were of magnitudes 1.0, 1.0 and 1.5respectively, and they happened at short intervals.

He was followed by the mayorships of Benito Juárez and Álvaro Obregón… and even the state of Guerrero

At mid-morning, the seismic activity moved to the Benito Juárez and Álvaro Obregón municipalities. The sixth earthquake, of magnitude 2.4, occurred at 10:26:32, with its epicenter in Benito Juárez and perception in Álvaro Obregón. Less than an hour later, he registered the seventh earthquake of magnitude 2.2, also in Benito Juárezwhile The eighth earthquake was of magnitude 1.5, it was located at 11:50:31 south of Álvaro Obregón.

As midday passed, the spirit of caution regarding the seismic activity in the Mexican capital could end; However, there was a 5.3 magnitude earthquake with epicenter in Ciudad Altamirano, Guerrero, at 1:30:00 p.m.. Its latitude was 17.92, longitude -100.55 and depth of ten kilometers.

Tremors in Mexico: There are 9 earthquakes ‘in a row’ today in the same area of ​​this entity!

