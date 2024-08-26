Home World

From: Kilian Bauml

Press Split

There was a strong earthquake off the coast of Portugal that was felt far beyond the country’s borders. Experts expect aftershocks in the coming days.

Lisbon – Early on Monday morning (26 August) around 6 a.m. a strong thunderstorm occurred off the Portuguese coast. earthquakeThe quake was reported to have euronews.com The quake had a magnitude of 5.3 and, according to reports on social media, was felt far beyond Portugal. People are said to have noticed the eruption in Spain and Morocco as well. The quake is the strongest in the region in the past 55 years.

Strong earthquake shakes Portugal – epicenter in the sea off Lisbon

The epicenter of the earthquake was only about 90 kilometers away from the capital Lisbon at a depth of about 21 kilometers. Despite the proximity of the Lisbon remains calm after earthquake.

According to estimates by the portal erdbebennews.de Almost ten million people felt the earthquake. According to the Portuguese daily newspaper Public: “It was scary. The whole building shook, but nothing fell down.” “The bed was shaking. It was as if the mattress was being pulled from one side to the other,” described another Lisbon resident.

After the first quake early in the morning, there were further, smaller aftershocks. More aftershocks are expected in the coming days. Damage to buildings cannot currently be ruled out, but the damage is estimated to be quite minor. It is not yet known whether anyone was injured by the earthquake.

Earthquakes in Europe: Seismic activity also in the Mediterranean

The African and European plates meet off the coast of Portugal, which increases the likelihood of earthquakes in the region. Last year, there were Morocco a severe earthquakeEarthquakes also occur again and again in Europe; last year, for example, the earth shook in the Adriatic region.

In addition, there is a high level of seismic activity in Italy, just a few days ago a strong earthquake shook Naples. And according to a Researchers say the volcanoes in Italy are “ripe for an eruption”.