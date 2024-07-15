Home page World

Another earthquake occurred near Lake Garda. Despite the low magnitude of 2.3, the tremors were felt over several kilometers. © Montage: Bihlmayerfotografie/Imago/Istituto Nazionale di Geofisica e Vulcanologia

Last Saturday, the earth shook in the middle of the Alps on Lake Garda. Surprisingly, the tremors were felt for miles around.

Ala – Lake Garda is a popular holiday destination in Italy, but the region was hit by an earthquake on Saturday afternoon (July 13). The epicenter was in the lower part of the Etsch Valley, just three kilometers west of the town of Ala in Trentino.

The National Institute of Geophysics and Volcanology reported that the quake occurred around 4 p.m. and reached a magnitude of 2.3 on the Richter scale. It was not until May 2024 that the earth shook at Lake Garda, startling people and animals.

Earthquake at Lake Garda in Italy: Tremors felt for miles

The quake originated at a depth of eleven kilometers below the earth’s surface and was located near Lake Garda between the towns of Ala and Avio, near the border with Veneto. Although the strength of the quake was relatively low, the tremor was reportedly Meteoweb.eu even as far as the surroundings of Verona (about 36 kilometers away).

The National Institute of Geophysics and Volcanology confirmed seismic activity in the communities surrounding the epicenter. However, there was no damage or injuries as the magnitude was too low for that.

Earthquake magnitude at Lake Garda at 2.3: Magnitudes and their effects at a glance

Below 2.0 Micro Micro-earthquakes, not noticeable 2.0 to 3.0 Extremely light Measured, barely or not noticeable 3.0 to 4.0 Very easy Often noticeable, damage is rare 4.0 to 5.0 Light Vibration noises, visible movement of room objects, little to minor damage 5.0 to 6.0 Medium Serious damage to vulnerable buildings 6.0 to 7.0 Strong Major damage and destruction within a radius of 70 kilometers 7.0 to 8.0 Large Destruction over large areas 8.0 to 9.0 Very large Destruction several hundred kilometers away 9.0 to 10.0 Extremely large Destruction several thousand kilometers away Over 10.0 Global catastrophe Unclear, never registered

The earthquake on July 13, 2024 on Lake Garda is one of a series of several, mostly minor earthquakes that have repeatedly affected the region in recent years. But there is also unrest in the south of Italy: earthquakes keep occurring at the super volcano, and recently a cliff collapsed on a beach. Locals in the region around Naples are extremely worried about the increasing activity of the Phlegraean Fields. (asc)