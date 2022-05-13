Unfortunately, today it has been revealed that Fred Wardactor famous for his participation in films such as Tremorsand series like ER Y Grey’s Anatomy, has died at the age of 79.

At the moment there is no reason for his death. It has only been mentioned that the actor died accompanied by his wife and son. This was what Ron Hoffmann, representative of Ward, commented:

“The unique thing about Fred Ward is that you never knew where he was going to show up, that’s how unpredictable his career choices were. He could play characters as diverse as Remo Williams, a policeman trained by Sinanju’s master Chiun (Joel Grey) to become an unstoppable killer in Remo Williams: The Adventure Begins, or Earl Bass, who, alongside Kevin Bacon, fights monsters. wormlike giants hungry for human flesh in the ‘cult’ comedy/horror film, Tremor (1990), or a detective in the independent film Two Small Bodies (1993) directed by underground filmmaker Beth B., or a terrorist who plans to blow up the Academy Awards in The Naked Gun 33 1/3: The Final Insult (1994), or the father of the title character in Jennifer Lopez’s revenge thriller Enough (2002).”

Fred Ward was born on December 30, 1942. The actor garnered widespread attention playing astronaut Gus Grissom in The Right Stuff, 1974 film. Over the years, Ward took on the role of hundreds of characters in different genres. From comedies like The Naked Gungoing through dramas, even cult tapes, like Tremor.

Rest in peace, Fred Ward.

Via: KPCW