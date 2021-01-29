The continuing string of earth tremors in the city of Granada and the metropolitan area has produced a small exodus, heading for the coast.

The control points around Almuñécar, for example, issued eleven purposes within the first 24 hours of the town being closed and the vast majority of which were precisely this kind of visitor.

The Guardia Civil at the exit points of Granada were similarly busy. Over 900 drivers heading for the coast before midnight arrived, which was when the town limits of Almuñécar and Motril were due to close.

Although the police in general sympathised with the occupants of cars with kids onboard looking for somewhere ‘safe,’ the law was the law ‘and they were turned back.

The general feeling of unease in the provincial capital grows and wanes and last night tension again increased with two more tremors, one of which was 4.2 on the Richter Scale and the other slightly weaker.

The Mayor of Motril, expressed her solidarity with those affected by the string of seismic movements and offered logistical support in the event that it was needed.

(News: Costa Tropical, Granada, Andalucia)