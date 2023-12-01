Did you feel it? A new earthquake was recorded this November 30 in Colombia, this time of a magnitude greater than 4 points.

Here are the details of the earthquake that occurred on the Panama – Colombia border. We tell you.

This Thursday, November 30, The Colombian Geological Service reported on a new seismic event.

According to the entity’s report, the epicenter of this movement was in Tonosi, Panamaaround 10:54 p.m.

The magnitude of the tremor was 4.4 and the depth of the movement was less than 30 kilometers, so it was superficial.

What does it mean for an earthquake to be of magnitude greater than 4?



The earthquake was reported on November 30.

The SGC uses a different measurement system than the Richter scale and moment magnitude scale.

In fact, the measurement system they use is the European macroseismic scale, better known as EMS-98.

So things are, Tremors of magnitude 4 are widely felt and those of magnitude 5 are movements classified as strong.

How to act during an earthquake?



From the Red Cross of Bogotá they share some recommendations during and after an earthquake.

Before making hasty decisions, it is recommended to breathe and stay calm. If you are inside an earthquake-resistant building, the ideal is to crouch down and find a safe position, under heavy furniture or against a wall.

To protect the most vulnerable areas of the body, it is recommended to protect the neck and head with your arms, then bend down with your head as close to your knees as possible and maintain a fetal position.

How to activate the seismic alarm?



This is the step by step to activate the option sysmic alarm manually on your cell phone.

Go to ‘Settings’ Look for the ‘Security and Emergency’ option. Once inside, choose the ‘Earthquake Alerts’ tab Activate the notification bell.

How to activate the seismic alert in Google Colombia? This way you can activate the earthquake alert on your cell phone. How to activate the seismic alert in Google Colombia?

GERALDINE BAJONERO VÁSQUEZ

