An earthquake recorded in the state of Guerrero, in Mexico, was felt this Sunday in Mexico City. However, it did not merit the activation of the seismic alert today.

The 5.2 magnitude earthquake was recorded at 11:16 am local time, with the epicenter located 18 kilometers southeast of San Marcos, Guerrero, reported the National Seismological Service (SSN).

The earthquake occurred at a depth of 98 kilometers.

According to the SSN report, the earthquake was located at coordinates 16.70 degrees latitude and -99.25 degrees longitude.

The movement was also perceived slightly in the Mixtec area of ​​Oaxaca.

(Developing).