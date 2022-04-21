A strong earthquake of 6.8 degrees -6.7 according to the US Geological Survey (USGS)- shook much of Nicaragua this Thursdayreported the government, which has not reported victims or material damage so far.

The tremor in Nicaragua, which lasted several seconds, It was recorded at 1:42 am local, in an epicenter located 54 km southwest of the beaches of Masachapain the Pacific Ocean, at a depth of 25 km, said the Nicaraguan Institute for Territorial Studies (Ineter) in a statement.

According to the report, the earthquake was caused by the tectonic process of the collision between the Cocos and Caribbean plates that cross the Central American region.

The United States Geological Survey indicated, for its part, that the earthquake had a magnitude of 6.7 degrees at a depth of 25 km, off the Nicaraguan coast of Masachapa.

“It was a very strong earthquake,” said the vice president and official spokesperson, Rosario Murillo. to official media, who added that there is a tsunami warning, but that “it is not considered that this type of event will take place,” although the country will remain vigilant.

He affirmed that “no incidents, damages or affected persons have been reported so far,” but he urged citizens to be alert to possible aftershocks, clearing exit routes in homes and caring for children and the elderly “in the event of a new earthquake”.

Citizens informed the official Nueva Radio Ya that the tremor was felt strongly in the capital Managua, the north and south of the country and that in some sectors there were power cuts.

