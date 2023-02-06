Monday, February 6, 2023
Tremor in Turkey: images of the strong 7.8 magnitude earthquake

by admin_l6ma5gus
February 6, 2023
in World
Earthquake in Turkey: images of what happened

Videos shared on social networks show the damage caused by the tremor in Turkey.

Screenshot BNO News and USGS

Videos shared on social networks show the damage caused by the tremor in Turkey.

Videos and photos show that the strong tremor caused serious damage in some areas of Turkey.

A strong tremor of 7.8 degrees struck in the early morning of February 6 at Turkey and to several neighboring countries, according to the USGS.

Some videos and images of the event have already been shared on social networks in which a strong movement can be seen that caused considerable damage.

Read here: (Attention: Powerful earthquake of magnitude 7.9 shakes southern Turkey)

Through Twitter, several users and local media have shared videos showing how several buildings collapsed due to the movement of the Earth.

The epicenter was in the Gaziantep Region, located in the center of Turkey, but it was felt in various parts of the country and other surrounding nations such as Syria, Iraq, Israel and Palestine.

The earthquake was also felt in Lebanon, and as Firas Maksad’s account shares on Twitter, this is how the event was experienced in Beirut.

From the images it can be determined that the telluric movement caused heavy damage in various areas of Turkey.

It is recorded that in various residential areas entire buildings have collapsed, which has mobilized the authorities, since the tremor occurred at dawn.

