Tremor in the United States: USGS records earthquakes today in Whites City, New Mexico

Earthquake in the United States recorded by the USGS.
The United States Geological Survey provided details of the earthquake movements.
The USGS is the United States Geological Surveywhich works not only to report on the earthquakes that occur daily in that country and in the world, but also provides data on land, water, biology and cartography around the globe, reported on new seismic events in the United States. Joined.
“Time is critical in a disaster. Every second matters. The USGS has numerous systems to notify people about risks or imminent dangerous conditions associated with natural hazards,” they noted this Thursday on their Twitter account.
On this Thursday morning, they recorded a 3.1 magnitude earthquake with an epicenter 51 kilometers from Whites City, New Mexico.
The earthquake had a depth of 5.4 kilometers, around 04:26 am, local time.
A couple of hours later, around 6:13 am, they recorded another earthquake, this time with an epicenter 64 kilometers from Whites City and a magnitude of 2.6.
In neither of the two events were any material damages or injuries reported.
ELIM J ALONSO
LATEST NEWS EDITORIAL
