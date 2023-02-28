Colombian President Gustavo Petro removed three chips from his ministerial train: Alejandro Gaviria (Health), Patricia Ariza (Culture) and María Isabel Urrutia (Culture) leave the Government in the first cabinet crisis and in the midst of a deep debate on the reform to the health system proposed by the president.

The President of Colombia, Gustavo Petro, announced this Monday, February 27, the first reform to his cabinet since he assumed the Presidency on August 7, 2022. Petro, on a national chain, reported the term of office of the Minister of Education, Alejandro Gaviria, the Sports Minister, María Isabel Urrutia, and the Culture Minister, Patricia Ariza.

“I appreciate the services provided by the ministers Alejandro Gaviria, María Isabel Urrutia and Patricia Ariza. With their contributions they have contributed to enriching the debate and initiating the changes for which the country voted”, expressed the president in a brief address that took the local political world by surprise.

In recent weeks, Gaviria has become one of the most relevant critics of the health system reform proposal put forward by the head of state.

