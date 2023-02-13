Tremor in New Zealand: 6.1 earthquake shakes the islands

A An earthquake of magnitude 6.1 shook the Kermadec Islands, an archipelago located in the north of New Zealand, on Monday. without the authorities having reported serious property damage or victims or issued tsunami alert.

The earthquake occurred at 10:18 p.m. (New Zealand time) and its hypocenter was located 374 kilometers deep under the seabed in the Pacific Ocean, as reported by the United States Geological Survey (USGS), which records the activity. seismic around the world.

The tremor occurred 956 kilometers southwest of Ohonua, in the island nation of Tonga, and 997 kilometers northeast of Whangarei, in New Zealand.

The Kermadec Islands, which lie between New Zealand and Tonga, are unpopulated, except for the staff at the permanently installed base on Raoul Island, which has a weather and radio station.

New Zealand sits on the fault line between the Pacific and Oceanic tectonic plates and records some 14,000 earthquakes each year, of which between 100 and 150 have enough power to be perceived.

