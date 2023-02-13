Tuesday, February 14, 2023
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Tremor in New Zealand: 6.1 earthquake shakes the islands

by admin_l6ma5gus
February 13, 2023
in World
0


close

New Zealand

New Zealand.

New Zealand.

No serious property damage was reported and no tsunami warning was issued.

A An earthquake of magnitude 6.1 shook the Kermadec Islands, an archipelago located in the north of New Zealand, on Monday. without the authorities having reported serious property damage or victims or issued tsunami alert.

See also  'Only yes is yes': the law on sexual consent that divides Spain

(You may be interested in: Love in tragedy: girl protects her little brother under the rubble)

The earthquake occurred at 10:18 p.m. (New Zealand time) and its hypocenter was located 374 kilometers deep under the seabed in the Pacific Ocean, as reported by the United States Geological Survey (USGS), which records the activity. seismic around the world.

(Also: Earthquake in Turkey: see the shocking images of the NASA catastrophe)

The tremor occurred 956 kilometers southwest of Ohonua, in the island nation of Tonga, and 997 kilometers northeast of Whangarei, in New Zealand.

The Kermadec Islands, which lie between New Zealand and Tonga, are unpopulated, except for the staff at the permanently installed base on Raoul Island, which has a weather and radio station.

New Zealand sits on the fault line between the Pacific and Oceanic tectonic plates and records some 14,000 earthquakes each year, of which between 100 and 150 have enough power to be perceived.

See also  Bishop Álvarez, the rebel priest whom Daniel Ortega wants to banish

EFE

DOWNLOAD THE WEATHER APP

Customize, discover and inform yourself.

keep going down
to find more content

you reached the content limit of the month

Enjoy the content of DIGITAL TIME unlimited. Subscribe now!

* COP $900 / month during the first two months

We know that you like to always be informed.

Create an account and you can enjoy:

  • Access to newsletters with the best current news.
  • Comment the news that interests you.
  • Keep your favorite items.

Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.

#Tremor #Zealand #earthquake #shakes #islands

Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post

Economy - In figures: 2022 was a difficult year for the economy and a record for oil companies

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recommended

No Result
View All Result