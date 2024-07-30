Mexico Weather | Heavy rains today in Morelos, Puebla, Veracruz, CDMX, Edomex, Hidalgo and Tlaxcala: Conagua | Tropical wave 14

Seismic activity in Mexico is not entirely unrelated due to the location of the tectonic plates in the country. During the morning of this Tuesday, July 30, 2024 a was reported 2.1 magnitude earthquake in the vicinity of the municipality of Naucalpan de Juárez, State of Mexico.

This was announced by the National Meteorological System (SMN), which also detailed the earthquake that occurred at 04:08:05 hours today in particular 6 kilometers northeast of Naucalpan with latitude 19.51 and longitude -99.51.





Similarly, two earthquakes were recorded earlier:

● ● Earthquake magnitude 4.2 56 km northeast of Matias Romero, OaxacaIt happened at 02:20:06 hours.

● ● Earthquake magnitude 4.2 56 km northeast of Matias Romero, OaxacaIt occurred at 02:28:06 hours.

