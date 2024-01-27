You have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Get to know and personalize your profile.
Tremor this Friday, January 27, in Mexico.
The INSIVUMEH of Guatemala reported an earthquake in the early hours of this Saturday, January 27.
The National Institute of Seismology, Volcanology, Meteorology and Hydrology of Guatemala (INSIVUMEH), a public institution of the Government of Guatemala, reported that last Friday, January 26, around 11:52 pm (1:52 am, local time), there was an earthquake in the Mexican country.
According to the preliminary report of the entity, the seismic event took place on the southern Pacific coast of Guatemala, exactly, in the City of Hidalgo, with a magnitude of 6.0 and a depth of 38.5 kilometers.
Users on social media have reported that the shaking felt “intense and long lasting.”
Due to the seismic movement, a church of San Pablo Jocopilas, located in Suchitepéquez, presented structural damage when rocks fell from its façadewhile dozens of people were celebrating a concert inside.
URGENT:
The 11:52 p.m. earthquake caused damage to the façade of the old church of San Pablo Jocopilas, Suchitepéquez.
The Rana Group offered a concert in front of said place and this is the moment when the activity was suspended: pic.twitter.com/n0bEQ7KYzR
— Victor Bolaños (@vichoguate) January 27, 2024
