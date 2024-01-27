The National Institute of Seismology, Volcanology, Meteorology and Hydrology of Guatemala (INSIVUMEH), a public institution of the Government of Guatemala, reported that last Friday, January 26, around 11:52 pm (1:52 am, local time), there was an earthquake in the Mexican country.

According to the preliminary report of the entity, the seismic event took place on the southern Pacific coast of Guatemala, exactly, in the City of Hidalgo, with a magnitude of 6.0 and a depth of 38.5 kilometers.

Users on social media have reported that the shaking felt “intense and long lasting.”

Due to the seismic movement, a church of San Pablo Jocopilas, located in Suchitepéquez, presented structural damage when rocks fell from its façadewhile dozens of people were celebrating a concert inside.

Due to the seismic movement, a church of San Pablo Jocopilas, located in Suchitepéquez, presented structural damage when rocks fell from its façade, while dozens of people were celebrating a concert inside.

