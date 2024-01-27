The National Geological Service of Mexico, which is part of the National Autonomous University of the same country, the entity in charge of issuing seismological reports, reported that last Friday, January 26, around 11:52 pm (1:52 am this Saturday), there was an earthquake.

(We invite you to continue reading: The Latin American country that has recorded temperatures of 80 degrees Celsius).

According to the preliminary report of the entity, the seismic event had the epicenter in the southeast of CD Hidalgo, Chiapas, with a magnitude of 6.3 and a depth of 10 kilometers.

Photo: Web portal of the SSN of Mexico See also Guerra, again Figliuolo. Responsible for sending weapons to Ukraine

Users on social media have reported that the shaking felt “intense and long lasting.”

More news in EL TIEMPO