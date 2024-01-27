You have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Get to know and personalize your profile.
Tremor this Friday, January 27, in Mexico.
The SSN of Mexico reported an earthquake in the early hours of this Saturday, January 27.
The National Geological Service of Mexico, which is part of the National Autonomous University of the same country, the entity in charge of issuing seismological reports, reported that last Friday, January 26, around 11:52 pm (1:52 am this Saturday), there was an earthquake.
According to the preliminary report of the entity, the seismic event had the epicenter in the southeast of CD Hidalgo, Chiapas, with a magnitude of 6.3 and a depth of 10 kilometers.
Users on social media have reported that the shaking felt “intense and long lasting.”
