Thomas Tuchel will not continue on the bench FC Bayern Munich next season, the German club confirmed after several information about it circulated in German media.

“In an open and honest conversation, we reached the decision to end our relationship in the summer. Our goal is to undertake a new sports organization in the next season with a new coach,” said the president of the Bayern Board of Directors, Jan-Christian Dreesen.

Thomas Tuchel debuts as Bayern coach in the Champions League

“Until then everyone in the club must give everything to achieve the maximum possible in the Bundesliga and in the Champions League“he added.

Tuchel arrived at Bayern in the second half of last season to relieve the dismissed Julian Nagelsmann, after the Bavarian club lost the leadership to the Borussia Dortmund, that he had deducted twelve points.

Although in the end Tuchel became champion of the Bundesliga with Bayern Munich, due to a disaster Dortmund On the last day, the team's performance was far from convincing during the time he was on the bench.

In addition, there seemed to be communication problems between him and some of the heavyweights in the locker room. Relations with the leadership have also been problematic, since Tuchel He has frequently been complaining about some decisions in the transfer market and demanding players he has not obtained.

In this season, the Bayern started losing the German Super Cup against him Leipzig, was soon removed from the German Cup and in the Bundesliga is eight points behind the leader, the Bayer Leverkusen.

Last week, with three consecutive defeats -against andl Leverkusen and Bochum in the Bundesliga and against Lazio in the Champions League– could have precipitated the decision.

Thomas Tuchel, new coach of Bayern Munich. See also Ronaldo Cisneros' great goal that ended Chivas' victory over Puebla

The comeback against Leverkusen It is impossible, but it is improbable and Dreesenin his statement, put the emphasis on the pass to the quarterfinals of the Champions League, For which the team has to overcome the 1-0 in the first leg against Lazio.

“In the Champions League I am convinced that with the Allianz Arena and the support of our people we will advance to the quarterfinals,” he said.

Why does it affect Liverpool?

Jurgen Klopp He leaves the Liverpool bench at the end of the season after 9 years in the position of coach and the man designated to replace the German is none other than Xabi Alonso, current coach of the Bayer Leverkusenwho is close to leading the club to its first title in Germany.

Xabi Alonso, former Spanish player.

According to the newspaper Liverpool Echo, Xabi Alonso He would also be in Bayern Munich's portfolio with the departure of Tuchel and they would give Liverpool tough competition Luis Diaz to get one of the fashionable technicians in Europe.

“Reports have also suggested that Alonso could be a candidate for the Bayern job in the summer if Tuchel leaves the club. The Spaniard played in the Bayern between 2014 and 2017 and a return would allow him to remain in Germany”he pointed.

“It remains to be seen what the final result will be, especially considering that Alonso could be the favorite for both positions,” added the quoted media.

Xabi, world champion with Spain, played for Real Sociedad, Liverpool, Real Madrid and Bayern.

It should be noted that the former Spanish midfielder and current coach is very loved in both clubs. With the Liverpool was champion of Champions League as a player and, with Bayern Munichwon the Bundesliga and hung up his boots to become a coach.

With information from EFE.

