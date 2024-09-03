He Junior from Barranquilla could have a change of helmsman in the next few hours. The family Char evaluates the termination of the contract of the Coach Arturo Reyes after poor results in the Colombian League and the Copa Libertadores.

It is not a good moment that the Tiburón team is experiencing, the elimination in the round of 16 of the Copa Libertadores, against Colo Colo, left the position of Kings which still fails to convince fans and management.

Arturo Reyes' reaction after losing at home against Envigado. Photo:Jairo Cassiani. Kronos

The Samarian coach is on the tightrope after what was the tie (1-1) of Junior against Independent Santa Fe on matchday 8 of the Betplay League. Beyond the result, the team’s play still shows no signs of improvement and is in question.

Reyes, the one pointed out by the results

The club’s stars do not seem to be comfortable on the pitch. The responsibility falls on a Arturo Reyes which has always been in question and which continued last year thanks to the conquered Christmas star.

This time, it seems that nothing will save Arturo Reyes, media Barranquilla They consider the departure of the current coach as “imminent”, which would end his third cycle with the Tiburón team.

Arturo Reyes put on Junior's shirt. Photo:Junior's Twitter

According to press reports, the next coach of Junior de Barranquilla would be the Venezuelan Cesar Farias, who traveled to La Arena on Tuesday and was to meet with the board of directors of the Atlantic club.

“Why hire Farías? In December he was the main candidate, but Junior reached the final and became the star. At that time they had already spoken with the Venezuelan coach but the hiring was stopped out of gratitude to Arturo who earned his continuity,” said journalist Melissa Martínez, who was the one who announced the arrival of the Venezuelan.

Farías, the chosen one

The exit of Arturo Reyes from the bench would be made official after Fuad Char and the management of the Barranquilla team reach an agreement with César Farías, who was fired from América de Cali a few months ago.

Cesar Farias, coach of America. Photo:America from Cali

At this point, Junior de Barranquilla would have no more options to replace Arturo Reyes, who leads the team in sixth place in the Colombian League, after adding 12 points in six games.

HAROLD YEPES

