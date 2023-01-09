Tremendous surprise: a world soccer great announces his retirement

You have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Know and personalize your profile.
In the added time, Iran managed to prevail against the Welsh team.
In the minutes of addition, Iran managed to prevail against the Welsh team.
He reported the news on his social networks.
January 9, 2023
Gareth Baleformer soccer player Real Madrid, He announced his retirement from professional football on Monday.
The Welshman, whose last club was Los Angeles F.C.leaves football at the age of 33, after a successful career in which he won five Champions Leaguesthree Spanish leagues and led his team to the semifinals of Euro 2016 and their first World Cup since 1958.
