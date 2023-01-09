Monday, January 9, 2023
Tremendous surprise: a world soccer great announces his retirement

by admin_l6ma5gus
January 9, 2023
in Sports
Wales vs Iran

In the added time, Iran managed to prevail against the Welsh team.

Photo:

EFE/EPA/Rungroj Yongrit

In the minutes of addition, Iran managed to prevail against the Welsh team.

He reported the news on his social networks.

Gareth Baleformer soccer player Real Madrid, He announced his retirement from professional football on Monday.

The Welshman, whose last club was Los Angeles F.C.leaves football at the age of 33, after a successful career in which he won five Champions Leaguesthree Spanish leagues and led his team to the semifinals of Euro 2016 and their first World Cup since 1958.

