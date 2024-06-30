A minor was injured after a shooting in Glendale, United Stateswhere the Colombia vs. Costa Rica match for the Copa América had concluded minutes earlier.

The shots were heard in the Westgate Entertainment District around 10 pm, just a few meters from the State Farm Stadium at the University of Phoenix, where the National Team beat the ‘ticos’ by three goals.

“What a scary scare!” said Eduardo Luis López, Colombian journalist and narrator.who was in the area as part of the sports coverage.

“We were here eating and having a drink, relaxing, when suddenly, there was such a tremendous shooting,” he added in a video on his Instagram account.

The journalist shared some brief images of the police officers who had cordoned off the area to carry out the corresponding investigations: “There was a tremendous fuss… what a terrible scare, not even a beast.”

Photo:Instagram: @eduardoluisfut

According to the authorities’ report, the child did not have serious injuries. He was sent to a hospital for further evaluation.

Besides, In a parking lot, they arrested another minor as the main suspect in the case. He was found with a gun. “It was a targeted and isolated incident between two groups,” Glendale Police said.

The circumstances of the incident and why the arrested man may have had the weapon in his possession are being investigated.

⁦@GlendaleAZPDThe shooting scene quickly contained a juvenile who was shot last night near a restaurant at the Westgate Entertainment District and has minor injuries. People having dinner said they had to run for cover, authorities say the suspect has been arrested #fox10phoenix pic.twitter.com/zGdV75gGju — Rick Davis (@rdavisfox10) June 29, 2024

Finally, the Police invited the community to provide information about the incident at 623-930-3000.

