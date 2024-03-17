May Javier Altamirano recover logo. 🙏🏻 pic.twitter.com/BJ16KdY1Rn — Brazilian Storytellers (@NarradoresB) March 18, 2024

A few minutes after the incident, the Argentine journalist Cesar Luis Merlo announced that the midfielder of the Click He had regained consciousness in the ambulance: “The Chilean Javier Altamirano regained consciousness upon arriving at the hospital after having decompensated. “The referee Fernando Echenique decided to suspend the match between Estudiantes and Boca.”.

🚨The Chilean Javier Altamirano regained consciousness upon arriving at the hospital after having decompensated.

*️⃣Referee Fernando Echenique decided to suspend the match between Estudiantes (LP)-Boca. — César Luis Merlo (@CLMerlo) March 18, 2024

In these cases it is inevitable to think the worst remembering the sad cases that Cameroonians experienced Marc-Vivien Foéthe Spanish Antonio Puertathe Hungarian Miklos Fehérthe Brazilian Paulo 'Serginho' De Oliveirathe Argentinian Cesar Gomezthe Algerian Sofiane Loukaramong others, those who died on the field of play, fortunately, the Andean has already regained consciousness and is expected to recover satisfactorily.