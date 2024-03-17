This Sunday, Boca Juniors visited Students La Plata for their corresponding match on Matchday 11 of the Argentine Professional League CupHowever, the match had to be suspended due to the Chilean's collapse. Javier Altamirano when everything was in a scoreless tie.
It was in the 27th minute when the Chilean suffered a decompensation on the field, and was quickly helped by all his teammates, including: Santiago Ascacibar and Enzo Perez, preventing him from biting his tongue. Subsequently, the medical teams of both teams provided first aid to the Andean. Then the ambulance entered the field Stadium ONE and immediately removed him to take him to the hospital, specifically, the Platense Medical Institute, which is in front of the venue, while the whistler Fernando Echenique decided to suspend the confrontation after several minutes of dialogue with the technical directors and captains Jose Sosa and Edison Cavani.
A few minutes after the incident, the Argentine journalist Cesar Luis Merlo announced that the midfielder of the Click He had regained consciousness in the ambulance: “The Chilean Javier Altamirano regained consciousness upon arriving at the hospital after having decompensated. “The referee Fernando Echenique decided to suspend the match between Estudiantes and Boca.”.
Likewise, it was reported that the selected The Red He continues to be under permanent observation and was the coach of Students, Eduardo Dominguezwho commented on this situation: “At first we had no idea, even though now we have a small urgent part. She had another situation in the ambulance. There are many important things that make a football match very difficult. One entered the locker room and we saw kids crying, because Javi is very loved, his wife was pregnant with her, and everyone was looking for her in the stands.”.
In these cases it is inevitable to think the worst remembering the sad cases that Cameroonians experienced Marc-Vivien Foéthe Spanish Antonio Puertathe Hungarian Miklos Fehérthe Brazilian Paulo 'Serginho' De Oliveirathe Argentinian Cesar Gomezthe Algerian Sofiane Loukaramong others, those who died on the field of play, fortunately, the Andean has already regained consciousness and is expected to recover satisfactorily.
