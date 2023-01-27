Latina confirmed the entry of Maju Mantilla to the channel, who becomes the second reinforcement of “Arriba mi gente” after Fernando Díaz.

Maju Mantilla returns to television more recharged than ever to the joy of all its fans. Recently, Latina confirmed the entry of the former Miss World to the program “Arriba mi gente” and will form a team with Karina Borrero, Santi Lesmes and Fenando Díaz, who also entered the San Felipe channel a few weeks ago. Let’s remember that the last appearance of Maju Mantilla on television was at the end of “En boca de todos”. At that moment, the presenter made it clear that she would get away from driving for a while. It was so that she later made her appearance in the series “Maricucha”.

Through a promotional video, Latina gave him a warm welcome, leaving more than one surprised. Likewise, Maju Mantilla was also presented by the official Instagram of “Arriba mi gente”: “Maju Mantilla is the new host. We are ready for the new season, ”she reads herself in the publication.