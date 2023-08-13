The grand finale of the second season of ‘The Great Chef: Celebrities’ It takes place this Saturday, August 12. During its broadcast, Jose Pelaez He gave a tremendous announcement that will undoubtedly cheer up the followers of the successful culinary reality show. “For the first time in the show’s cooking history, we have the official first-edition cookbook,” He said TV host with obvious emotion. In this sense, the judges and the participants showed the book that will contain the procedures to achieve the most exquisite dishes.

About, Pelaez said that this recipe book will include the tips of the members of the jury Giacomo Bocchio, Nelly Rosinelli and Javier Masías. “I’m sure you’ll love it”, sentenced. “All the passion we feel for gastronomy is here,” said the popular ‘Mother of the Parrots’. It should be noted that you can get this cookbook through the official Latina website.