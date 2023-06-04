Pepe and Tito managed to win back the Aguayo sisters in “In the background there is room”. In the last episode of the América TV series, Chela and Helena met the microbus drivers in the well-known canteen where they usually go for a drink and they clarified once and for all what was just a misunderstanding. And it is that after Helena cured Tito’s impotence and they lived her own romance, something happened that discouraged both her and her sister from agreeing to have a relationship with the popular compadres of “AFHS”. What happened and how was their reconciliation?

What happened between the Aguayos with Pepe and Tito?

When everything seemed to be going well between the two couples, Chela and Helena received a call dialed by chance from Pepe’s cell phone, who was just talking to Tito about his past loves: Rafaella and Liliana. In such a way, both believed that they had not yet overcome them, so they began to distance themselves from them. This confused the minibus drivers, who after feeling frustrated also ignored them.

It should be noted that Rafaella is currently in Spain and Pepe himself went to visit her for a while. However, it seems that this relationship has not been made official so far. Regarding Liliana, the woman who stood Tito at the altar, she is far from even reappearing in the series.

How did the Aguayos reconcile with Pepe and Tito?

The couples met in the canteen where they usually go to drink. There, Pepe and Tito tried to treat them with indifference, but the Aguayos complained about what they had heard on the call. At this, the minibus drivers burst out laughing: “But that was 1,000 years ago, long before I met you. There’s no comparison!”they replied.

“Girls, you are our soul mates. You dress like us, talk like us, dress like us, suck like us”Lara pointed out. “They are custom made”, added the oldest of the Gonzales. And this entire scene ended with a passionate kiss between the two couples and a clear reconciliation.