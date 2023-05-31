Joel and Macarena’s story continues to expand in “Al fondo hay sitio”, but after this scene it could reach its inevitable end. In episode 229 of the América TV series, the ‘Fish face’ got tired of being late and confessed his love to ‘Bruise’. Thus, they staged a passionate kiss which, despite moving only a few fans, had a painful and cruel end for the young Gonzales. What happened and how did the romantic moment between these two “AFHS” characters end?

What happened between Joel and Macarena?

Although they managed to recover their friendship, in the last episode of “AFHS”, Joel wanted to kill his insecurities and finally confess to Macarena that he was in love with her. In this way, Charo’s eldest son imagined what the long-awaited moment would be like in a romantic and hilarious sequence that was sent only to Joel’s mind. There, the request culminated in a passionate kiss filmed between Erick Elera and Maria Grazia Gamarra.

Everything went well in the imagination of ‘Fish Face’, but in real life it was the opposite. When Joel noticed the engagement ring on ‘Maca’s’ hand, he realized it was too late. The Gonzales, who supported him with a whole bet on stage with posters, flowers and music, had already left and were behind him in the middle of the street.

How will Mike react after seeing Joel and Macarena together?

According to him trailer episode 230, Joel will have to hide and save the situation to avoid going through a great shame in front of his family and the ‘Gringo Atrasador’. For his part, Mike doesn’t seem to have understood the situation, no matter how obvious it looks, so it’s in doubt if the ‘Blonde’ will tell him what happened.

Macarena and Mike got engaged on “AFHS.” Photo: Composition LR/America TV

It should be noted that this would be one more defeat on the podium for Joel Gonzales, who apparently has no chance to win back Macarena’s love. Worse yet, now that she and the businessman with the last name Miller are getting married, the odds are basically nil and the only thing that could turn everything around would be Claudia Llanos attempting Mike’s life at his wedding and the worst happens.