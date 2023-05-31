Tremendous kiss! Chivas fan forgets the defeat in the Liga MX Final against tigers Shockingly, before action, it immediately went viral.

Club Deportivo Guadalajara lost the final of the 2023 Mx League against Club Tigres of the Autonomous University of Nuevo León, which is why many fans of the Sacred Flock they viralized for actions in the face of defeat.

One of the most striking videos that paralyzed social networks was that of a Chivas fan, who showed that he was lucky in love, although his team was not so lucky in the final of the First Division of Mexico.

It was through the TikTok social network, where a Chivas Rayadas fan from Guadalajara, became a trend for showing off his polyamory relationship.

The user ‘@entre3esmejor’, caused a furor by sharing that he has a polyamorous relationship, by sharing affection, with two or more women, by rejecting an exclusivity, for this reason, during the viral video, he was seen together with the young women, give themselves a romantic kiss of 3.

What most caught the attention of the young man who belongs to the team coached by Veljko Paunović and caused interactions from netizens, was that he shared the video just when the Mx League final began, in which Chivas competed against Tigres.

For this reason, when the young man allowed himself to be seen hugging the girls, while wearing the Chivas del Guadalajara shirt, Internet users pointed out: “The only thing that chivas won”.