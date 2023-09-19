Nicola Trudu and Adriano Desogus, aged 43 and 29, are the names of the two victims of the terrible head-on which occurred during the night in Sardinia

A dramatic road accident occurred last night on the roads of Sardinia, more precisely on provincial road 2 which connects Carbonia to Portoscuso. The budget is two victimsthe two drivers of the cars involved in a terrible head-on collision.

Credit: Fire Brigade

A very bitter awakening for the inhabitants of Sardinia and in particular the Sulcis area, to the south of the Region.

Last night, in fact, a terrible road accident occurred involving two cars and in which two people died. Two still very young men with a whole life still ahead of them.

It’s about Nicola Trudua 43 year old worker originally from and resident of Carbonia, and of Adriano Desogus. The latter, even younger (he was only 29 years old), lived in Portoscuso and also worked there, as a cook.

The dynamics of the accident that caused two victims

The two victims of the road accident were traveling in their respective cars and were traveling along provincial road 2 which connects their respective municipalities, Carbonia and Portoscuso precisely.

Near km 60 the driver of the White Fiat Grande Puntothe 43-year-old worker Nicola Trudu, for reasons still to be clarified, lost control of his car and invaded the oncoming lane.

Credit: Fire Brigade

Just then, aboard his BMW 320 dark in colour, the young chef was passing by and was unable to do anything to avoid the violent frontal impact.

They intervened promptly on site medical rescuersbut they couldn’t do anything else declare the death of both motorists.

The Carabinieri, who also arrived at the scene of the accident, closed the road to traffic and carried out all the reliefs. The two cars were also seized by the military.

Pietro Morittufirst citizen of Carbonia, showed his on social media condolences towards the two families destroyed by this tragedy. The mayor’s words: