The teams from England and Germany face each other today to define the champion team of the Women’s Euro Cup. Due to the great football that both teams have displayed, an intense duel is predicted. If we go down in history, the odds favor the Germans, since they are going for their ninth title in this circuit and also add four wins against the English.

Now, if we take as a reference what they did in this Euro 2022, England, which is the host team, in the semifinal round overwhelmed Sweden 4-0 and the Teutonics suffered to beat France 2-1. That is, this day the English will have the support of their fans and it is a point that they must make the most of if they want to be champions. The truth is, we have seen the actions of both teams, and they both play soccer at a high competitive level, so if you are entertained by the matches of the Women’s Liga MX, surely the Euro final will delight you better. .

THAT’S GOOD. The signings of the Mexicans Santiago Giménez with the Feyenoord of the Dutch league and that of Diego Lainez with the Braga of Portugal have already been closed. Without a doubt, this is good news for our hit Aztec tournament. We’ll see how well the shirt changes fit the two players, who are on the radar to play in the World Cup in Qatar; but for our taste, the one who has to try to give the growth spurt, and that’s it, is Lainez, since he already has much more time in European football than Giménez.

WORTHY CHAMPION. The Morito-Tirso Manjarrez team became the new champion of the Tuesday Plus Soccer League, after overcoming the brave Pumas with a global score of 3 goals against 1. To our liking, those led by Dolores “Oh Cielos” Ibarra should have won the game earlier, as they created the most offensive plays, but their forwards came out with a very crooked aim.

The penalty kicks turned out to be a total tragedy for the felines, as all four shots missed, and Tirso scored two, which were enough to win the crown. Many congratulations to the brand new monarchs and we also extend them to Pumas, because despite their limitations, they are a team with all their hearts and for a reason they have reached the last two finals.

And finally, we must also praise the work carried out by the board of directors, since it gave an excellent award. Hernán Aldana’s sports career was recognized and parchments were given to the players who turned 70.

GOOD VIBES. They are the ones we send to the good friend and longest-serving league manager in Culiacán soccer who is still active: Juan Manuel Rivera Peregrina, who is recovering at home from the surgery they performed on him to remove some stones that he carried in his gallbladder.