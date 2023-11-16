Argentina and Uruguay They are starring in one of the most striking matches of date 5 of the South American tie heading to the World Cup 2026. The Río de La Plata classic started off spicy and with a fight.

The Argentines, who arrived undefeated and leaders of the tie with a perfect score, but face a team that does not ‘wrinkle’ on any field of play and fights until the end of the game.

The Charrúas are recognized worldwide for their determination and their way of approaching each game, strong play is part of their DNA and the Argentines are suffering from fouls in the first half.

Around the 20th minute there was a moment of tension in the match between Argentines and Uruguayans after a hard foul against Lionel Messi, The exchange of words turned into blows and a brawl that has gone viral.

The unusual thing about the moment was the reaction of Lionel Messi, who reacted as a captain, and went out to defend his men with excessive force. Argentina’s ’10’ attacked winger Matías Oliveira with a blow.

The fight stopped and Uruguay took advantage of the disorder and went into the break with an advantage on the scoreboard on their visit to Argentina. The charrúas win 0-1 in La Bombonera after the goal of Ronald Araujo, who entered the area with the soul of a forward and beat ‘Dibu’ Martínez, who received his first goal in this tie.

