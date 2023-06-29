costcotogether with Sam’s Club, are key brands in the category of price clubs, while the international chain of self-service stores whose main shareholder is, Vanguard Group, stands out for attracting its members when placing offers in basic products, mainly food and basic necessities, since every day they review their low prices, to satisfy their customers.

However, this time Costco did not become a trend because of the brands it offers to its members, but because of the competitive prices in the market, which allow savesince a client found incredible product at only $3 pesos.

It was through the TikTok social network, where the user identified as ‘@buscapromos’, who is a Mexican who shares sales sales and all the discounts found from brands with consumers, so they can save, therefore, shared the offer on one of the largest retail chains in the world.

Internet users believe that it is an error by the company, which has also found itself in trend because, given the rise of e-commerce, it said goodbye to plastic and asked its customers to go to branches with digital memberships, with the which will obtain exclusive benefits.

The tiktoker when revealing that it is possible to eat for 3 pesos at Costco, finding in a great promotion the cattle prodwhich, are strip steak, Kirkland Signature brand.

When seeing the viral video, Internet users pointed out that it may be a confusion, because they have also previously gone to supermarkets and look at the prices on the labels that are too low, but it is only an error.

How much does the Costco 2023 card cost?

Costco Wholesale Corporation or simply Costco, the world’s second largest chain in the retail category after Walmart, was founded by James Sinegal and Jeffrey Brotman, opening its first store in San Diego, California, in 1976.

Currently, the exclusive store for members has 803 stores around the world, since it operates in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, the United Kingdom, Japan, South Korea, Taiwan, Australia, Spain, Iceland, France, China, and New Zealand.

The company that offers free services to its customers has 4 types of Costco Membership:

Costco Gold Membership: $500 annuity fee with the right to a complementary membership.

Costco Business Membership: Annuity fee of $500 with the right to a complementary membership.

Executive Gold Costco Membership: Annuity cost is $1,100 with the right to a complementary membership.

Costco Executive Business Membership: Cost of the annuity is $1,100 with the right to a complementary membership.