A great match awaits Atlético de Madrid against Granada in low hours. The Wanda Metropolitano will dress up to welcome the Nasrids, who have their new coach: Aitor Karanka. Here are the words of Cholo Simeone at a press conference:
Regarding the change of coach of Granada
“We know the characteristics of footballers, especially from midfield forward, with a vertical game. It is a team that has always shown a good offensive game. Afterwards, I cannot know what Karanka will do as a coach but we know his offensive characteristics and, given that, we have the offensive attention and, within that, we have the attention on the rival, with the needs he has, and we continue along the same lines. . It will be a difficult match.”
On whether you think that playing against a team that has just changed its coach is more or less difficult than playing against a more predictable team
“Sometimes, the teams have been working in a way that they had hardly ever played, the other day Espanyol, for example with five defenders in our game. And we try to see the games above all from individual characteristics and, from there, there are teams that follow a line or change as a result of each game. We have to think about what to do tomorrow.
Lemar and Joao Félix miss the rest of the season
“We have lost them, Herrera and José (Giménez) are waiting to join the group, let’s hope they do so after this game. We will almost certainly have six casualties if what we are asking for does not go ahead in Kondogbia, which we believe is fair. We lost João, who was in a great moment, with games, playing in continuity, very well for his growth and play. Y Lemar it always gives us something different, that defense-attack transition. It’s a shame. They are injuries that come to us at a bad time but I have other boys waiting to play and all of them are up to the task of continuing to compete as we have been lately”.
What happened to Carrasco?
“After his expulsion in Porto, Lodi began to grow, improve, compete very well and won the place, by game, not by being separated. It is true that the other day, with his entry against City, he already did very well , responded very well. Like last season. It’s very important for our team. Hopefully it will be at the end of the season. With goals, personality enough to kick the penalty…”.
On whether after listening to the audios between Piqué and Rubiales they believe they are competing against something else
“In principle, in the same way that we feel very proud to have competed in these ten years, and we see ourselves reflected in all the teams that fight to be close by, Betis, Sevilla, Villarreal, Real…, they will all stay with the feeling that we are in the same bag. Yes, it is clear that, based on the information regarding the Super Cup, there is no doubt that economically, theoretically, based on what comes out, the FEF would be favored more if they go Madrid Y Barcelona And given that, they who are in the specific situation, will have to explain it better and we would all be calmer”.
On Piqué’s involvement
“I’m not going to get into that type of situation because Piqué is a very intelligent person and he has his company, everyone has his company and he’s a footballer and the consequence is that he plays for Barcelona. Yes, I repeat again, the information that reaches us, except that I hope that the concrete answer arrives, it is convenient that Barcelona and Real Madrid go, it is not very difficult to understand it”.
