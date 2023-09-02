Join the WhatsApp channel of La República

In the last chapter of this week in ‘At the bottom there is room It was possible to see how the great fair that the Gonzales organized for Félix and Zulimar took place in search of raising 20,000 soles so that the beloved guachimán of Las Nuevas Lomas could pay his debt. Within the event there were different recreational games so that people could participate and one of them was hole shooting, in which Christopher Montalban was in charge of its operation.

Macarena and ‘Mike’ decided to participate in the game to show who had the best aim with the ball. On Macarena’s side, he had his first try, but he sent the object through the roof; then ‘Mike’ wanted to reflect that he knew a lot about the beautiful game; However, the story was different, because the ‘Gringo behind’ couldn’t even lift the ball. What did Christopher do? ‘AFHS’?

Diego Montalbán was left without pollada by Cristóbal’s ball

‘Mike’ and Macarena asked Cristóbal to show them how to get the ball into the hole, so the youngest of the Montalbán did not hesitate to show off his soccer skills. However, when it was time to take the shot, Diego Montalbán’s brood was lowered with a ball, who was going to start taking a bite. At that, the ex-chef of Francesca’s couldn’t hold back his rage and let out a strong expression, to later send his son to buy him a new brood at the great fair organized by the Gonzales.