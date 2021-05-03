Barcelona had achieved the most difficult in Mestalla. He had turned the game around, getting 1-3 with Messi’s direct free kick, the three points seemed safe until Soler scored a great goal that unleashed panic in Barcelona. This is how Jugones de La Sexta captured it. The channel has shown images of the final nerves of the Barcelona players, especially Piqué. The center-back, with what happened in Granada still fresh, was desperate during the last minutes with the losses of the ball by his team and he was screamed at his teammates.

Alba had to stop Piqué.

The Sixth Jugones



It was the 89th minute and Piqué exploded against his teammates. Jordi Alba had to calm him down and it is not the first time in a match. The center-back was exceeding his harangue. “We do not give two passes! Two fucking passes! It is impossible to win!”, Said the center-back to be even more vehement in the next line. “We do not fight even when they steal!”, The defender shouted to move the pride of his family. Alba made him see what was happening and that was not helpful. The winger made Piqué gestures to loosen up, according to Jugones. In the midst of that tension, the end of the game came and Koeman, unlike the game against Granada, was able to breathe.