Previous generations in our Arab societies, since the fifties, have tried to chart a renaissance path different from the West, led by religious and nationalist movements, despite their different ideologies, or imitating the West, as advocated by the Francophones or the Anglo-Saxons, or a follower of the community, an infidel in his Arabism, Islam and the values ​​of his society. As many immigrants and displaced people used to do, despite the role of some of them revival, progressive and even national, and the group that wanted that intermarriage between East and West remained, and this was the religion of the intellectuals and pioneers, but this division and marriage did not always succeed, so it was necessary for some of them to have pluralism, and there must be Catholic marriage to each other, but they did not meet together, because they are on opposite sides.

In the eighties, the faults of our Arab societies became clear, because, like earthquakes, there was a social tremor in the societies of oil, which overturned all things and others, even those that touched the values, constants, and pillars of Arab and Islamic identity, and tremors appeared in other Arab societies in different ways similar to the oil shake, such as emigration The countryside towards the city and its occupation and changing the features of the capitals, in what is known as the term “the countryside of the cities”, such as the heart of the social pyramid, as happened in Egypt and some societies in the Levant, and the disappearance of the middle class, and the emergence of new popular classes that are leading the society and imposing the language of the street and giving new things their names in In all areas of life, with “Abdul Halim Hafez” “Adawiya” appeared, and with “Youssef Chahine” the contractor producer appeared, and with Ibn Al-Basha, the ignorant Al-Darb Al-Ahmar merchant, and with the public sector employee Omar Effendi, who was working in an official “Big Safari” suit A vendor appeared in an open-breasted t-shirt on Al-Shawarbi Street.

Today, with our new generations, we suffer more from a trembling identity, and from a weak linguistic immunity that can harden their stature and hang them in place. Today, we do not find an Arab-Islamic example that can be marketed by digital and traditional means of communication. Our children have known since elementary school about “George Washington.” On the other hand, they are ignorant of Arab and Islamic personalities. I was saddened when I heard from some of our new generations that “Yasser Arafat” was one of the Companions, and he was tortured at the beginning of his conversion to Islam by the infidels of Quraish, he and his mother Sumayyah! And so, they know about “Magellan” and they do not know about “Ibn Battuta or Al-Idrisi,” they study algebra, and they do not know who Al-Khwarizmi is. Today, in light of trembling identities and weak linguistic immunity, many newcomers wish to be “YouTuber, Snapper, or Blogger or fashionista” and even “D. J.” He does not wish to be a knight, a teacher, or a pilot! The reason is what they see of the life of luxury, consumption, the pleasures of a cold life, and the overwhelming fame in the lives of these ignorant gullibles. The old and valuable wish that every boy would wish for was absent from our Arab societies: to be like “Khaled bin Al-Walid”. Today, many wish to be anything but to be like Ibn Al-Walid!