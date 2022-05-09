Arab societies in general and Gulf societies in particular suffer from “weak linguistic immunity” that shapes the individual personality and gives privacy to societies, thus building their identities that are based on the constants of values, heritage, customs and social traditions, religious principles, and an oral legacy that extends forward in the history of the place and people.

The Arab and Gulf society, as part of an Arab and Islamic fabric, has gone through societal tremors and cultural movement, with internal influences as a result of factors of ignorance, backwardness, and a sense of the impact of defeats at various levels, and through a long, unstable history, and it is not clear in all its features. A path that leads to that Arab and Islamic personality that we read about in history and books, and we do not find it on the back of the bitter reality experienced by these societies in their living reality, politically, culturally, economically and socially.

These harbingers were the beginning of the crystallization of shaky personalities and trembling identities in our Arab and Gulf societies. Then, external causes for seeking change and change came to us through our contacts with world civilizations, whether through colonialism, immigration, economic and cultural exchange, and human communication with advanced and sophisticated civilizations, which came to us with the goal of various interests. Or we went to it with the aim of cognitive benefit and requesting modernity and pushing the pace of change in our societies that have continued to worship the closed text and pagan figures, and many of the inhabitants of graves and the bellies of history books, and trying to scream for freedom and democracy, and to build a modern civil society compatible with the movement of civilization, scientific progress, philosophy of life and new modernity .

Today, the Arab and Gulf society is divided against itself, some are crying over ancient ruins, trying to go back a lot of luminous history, integrating it into the new modern life, not finding the correct explanations for the hourly economy, and dealing and economic trading based on transparency and digital, and does not know how to deal with inventors. The era that offers absolute pleasure that is not bounded by social and cultural boundaries or lofty values. The authorities of the father and the chief of the tribe have been shaken, and now they do not give any consideration to the status of the great house, the grandfather of the family and its elder, nor in the primitive and simple society that people knew and loved as a nostalgia they did not wish to leave their lives, Our societies have brought that scientific progress and its many troublesome questions that break the constants, change concepts, conflict with the texts of “religious heritage,” and collide with the doors of churches and mosques, announcing their modern revolution in building a civilized human being, planetary, cosmic, digital, and perhaps virtual, identifiable, identical with culture, with An identity that we may find today trembling, but it is able to establish itself and create its values, and make its own person whom it wants to make supernatural, peaceful, free of evil, or obedient to devices, paths, or software Or virtual minds that want to rob him of his human identity towards his trembling digital or planetary identity.. and tomorrow we will continue