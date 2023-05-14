Tijuana enters the top 10 cities with the best quality of life

Patience! They warn of possible delays due to interruptions of crossings in Tijuana checkpoints

Alma Migrante celebrates 5 years of existence and struggle in Tijuana, Baja California

Do not do it! Domestic animals abandoned in Tijuana’s Morelos Park

The morning of this Sunday May 14 a magnitude 4.8 earthquake was registered in the state of Baja California, which had a depth of just 10 kilometers.

According to the National Seismological Service, this movement was perceived west of Vicente Guerreronear the municipality of San Quintin.

Minutes later this earthquake had a magnitude 4.3 aftershock northwest of Vicente Guerrero.



Walmart: Savings expert gives tips to find ‘almost free’ deals

#Trembling #continues #Mexico #earthquake #surprises #Sunday #Baja #California