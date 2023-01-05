CDMX.- It is a fact. Sony and Honda teamed up to bring the AFEELA electric car to marketa electric car that will reach the automotive market in 2026 with the intention of being one of the Tesla’s core competenciesthe brand founded by Elon Reeve Musk.

The collaboration between Sony and Honda, both Japanese companies, was announced at CES 2023 in Las Vegas, Nevada, United States (USA). The joint work is known by the name Sony Honda Mobility (SHM).

AFEELA is an electric car with a futuristic approach which will think of a safe interior for passengers and a futuristic entertainment system.

The name of the vehicle refers to the English term ‘FEEL’, that is, to feel, since the intention is to provide a good mobility experience in the transportation system that is called to be the near future in the field.

“It expresses an interactive relationship in which people feel mobility as an intelligent entity, and mobility feels people and society (…) Our goal is to revolutionize the mobility space as a Mobility Tech Company,” said the SHM CEO Yasuhide Mizuno.

AFEELA, Sony’s electric car, promises to give an experience like something out of science fiction movies thanks to the experience of the technology company in areas such as artificial intelligence, virtual reality and augmented reality.

“Our goal is to revolutionize the mobility space as a Mobility Tech Company, together with like-minded people who are pioneering a new future with creativity,” added the executive.

Sony Honda Mobility added that it will collaborate with Epic GamesIn addition, it will have technologies such as AD/ADAS, HMI/IVI and telematics of Qualcomm Technologies.