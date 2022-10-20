Colombia.- The premiere of the theme ‘Monotony‘, Shakira’s new song that has a clear dedicationbecause the Colombian is known to like to speak clearly and to do so through her art, that is, music.

He recently announced the release of his new single, which is in collaboration with Ozuna, same as immediately became a trendsince everyone realized that he has a first and last name, in addition, he plays soccer.

Now, the song has suffered from a leakalthough not about his music, but his composition, that is, the lyrics came to light and he is giving a lot to talk about, since he recounts a sad relationship in which he suffered too much.

“It wasn’t your fault, nor was it mine.It was the monotony’s fault. I never said anything, but it hurt me, I knew this would happen. Suddenly you were no longer the same, you left me because of your narcissism. You forgot what one day we were. Your distant with your attitude and that filled me with concern, You didn’t give even half, but I do know that I gave more than you“says the song.

There is no doubt that the theme has a clear dedication and will surely be one of the new Shakira classics, who is currently suffering due to a strong love breakup that left her quite affected.

Gerard Piqué, on the new song of his ex-partner and mother of his children, has not spoken, since he has avoided at all costs that the media go over him, meanwhile, he enjoys his relationship with a woman who has called everyone’s attention, which, moreover, is much younger than him.

We invite you to read: