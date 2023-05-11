The National Seismological Service registered an earthquake Magnitude 2.3 with an epicenter 3 kilometers northeast of the Magdalena Contreras Mayor’s Office, at 10:20:17 p.m. (downtown time).

Users of social networks reported that there was a strong shake, even some buildings in the southern and western areas of the capital were evacuated.

The head of Government of Mexico City, Claudia Sheinbaum, resumed a report from the Center for Command, Control, Computing, Communications and Citizen Contact (C5), which stated that an earthquake with perception was registered in some areas of the City.

“We remind the public that seismic alerts are not activated when the epicenter is within Mexico City. We are on the lookout for any emergency,” noted the C5.

“@SGIRPC_CDMX informs me that everything is calm after the earthquake perceived in some city halls in the City. I keep reporting,” Sheinbaum said on his Twitter account.

According to the SkyAlert application, the detailed map of the epicenter of tonight’s earthquake shows that it felt in Periférico and Avenida de los Leones, in Las Águilas south of the capital.

The Secretariat for Comprehensive Risk Management and Civil Protection indicated that after maintaining communication with the UGIRPC of the Mayor’s Offices, no effects were reported by the telluric movement registered tonight in Mexico City.

The Metro Collective Transportation System reported that after carrying out an earthquake review protocol, the circulation of trains is continuous and all stations are offering service.