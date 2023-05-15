Tremble in Colombia and mysterious lights appear! What are these enigmatic lights really?people were able to see them during the fort earthquake of 5.0 that shook the central zone of the country last Sunday, May 14. Although the epicenter was located in Acacías, Meta, the tremor was felt in different cities, including the capital, Bogotá.

According to the Colombian Geological Service, the earthquake had a superficial depth of less than 30 kilometers underground. Despite occurring at dawn, numerous users on social networks shared their experiences and reported how they experienced the tremor from different areas of central Colombia.

One of the most impressive videos was captured in Meta, where the force of the telluric movement can be seen shaking the light poles outside the houses. However, what caught everyone’s attention were the mysterious flashing lights in the sky.

Although it may seem surprising, this type of light phenomenon is not unprecedented. During the magnitude 7.1 earthquake that struck Mexico in 2021, as well as the devastating earthquakes in Turkey and Syria that occurred in February of this year, blue tone lights. Furthermore, these events have been documented since the year 1660.

The experts explain that earthquake lightsalso known as triboluminescence, are generated by the release of electrical charges from rocks in the earth’s crust. These electrical discharges occur when the rock crystals collide with each other due to telluric movement.

Often people mistake these lights for bursting power lines or generating light from electrical transformers. However, scientists have explained that it is most likely that these lights are the result of the collision between crystals of grabo and basalt.

The friction generated by seismic movements causes the crystals of these minerals to collide, generating an electrical discharge perceptible to the human eye. These lights, which are usually blue in color but can also have red, white, yellow or green hues, are a fascinating and enigmatic phenomenon.

Although earthquakes can be terrifying, it is important to note that these natural events are part of the dynamics of our planet and that, despite their impact, science provides us with explanations for the phenomena that accompany them. Earthquake lights are a reminder of the greatness and complexity of the Earth, and invite us to continue exploring and understanding the world we inhabit.