The 30 years of Sonic the hedgehog, the popular mascot of Sega whose first video game came into our lives in 1991. To celebrate the company organized various events, made various announcements and launched various products for sale of the blue hedgehog.

Something of the most unexpected was the revelation of Sonic like a new VTuber, that is to say a virtual youtuber. The character’s official Twitter account at Japan shared a video of the mascot thanking all the fans who participated in the events for its 30th anniversary.

The beginning of Sonic VTuber

This surely won’t be the last time we see Sonic What VTuber, since the art director of Sega, Kazuyuki Hoshino, I had already commented that the hedgehog would have a ‘new job‘in some kind of broadcasts that were barely being planned. They will surely use their form of VTuber to keep giving news about your next projects.

The 30 years of the hedgehog were marked by collaborations such as the one he had with Minecraft, new games that reached cell phones, new platforms and a symphonic concert that pleased many fans of the saga. If you are interested, you can enjoy it here.

It seems that Sonic It will have a promising future as we recently had several news related to its future in video games. The remastering of ‘Sonic colors‘; the compilation of his first adventures in Sonic origins and we also had the news that there will be a new video game of Sonic, still unnamed, which will arrive in 2022.

Also let’s not forget that in 2020 the film based on the character of Sega It was so successful that we will have the sequel soon. As if that were not enough, there are also rumors that a theme park of the character is planned, also derived from the success of the film. Perhaps the next news related to this will be from the hedgehog himself on his YouTube channel.

