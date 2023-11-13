‘Jimmy’ is fashionable in ‘At the bottom there is room’. The youngest of the Gonzales family is having a good time, since he not only got over Alessia and started a new romantic relationship with Dolores, but now he also attracts the attention of women older than him. In the last episodes of the América Televisión series, ‘Jimmy’ was the center of attention of a neighbor from The New Hillswhom he met when he was tending to ‘Don Gilberto’s’ warehouse, a place that witnessed how the lady was impressed with the young motorcycle taxi driver’s physique.

This unexpected meeting could be the reason for the jealousy of the nurse, who has already been accepted by her lover’s family, so she can be seen more often in the prestigious urbanization. Will it be enough to mark the end of their relationship?

How was the meeting between ‘Jimmy’ and his neighbor in ‘At the bottom there is room’?

After ‘Don Gilberto’ made a short trip to his homeland, ‘Jimmy’ He became the temporary manager of the winery. During one of his shifts, the youngest Gonzales received a visit from a neighbor, who furiously asked about ‘Don Gil’ because she had sold him a can of expired milk. In response to her complaints, ‘Charo”s son offered to exchange said product for another one that was current, while he asked her to excuse his grandfather, since, due to his advanced age, he can no longer see. good.

This offer was accepted by the woman, who saw how the young man approached the shelf on which the product was located, while he was stretching for a possible discomfort in his back. The scene left her so impressed that she asked ‘Jimmy’ to sell him two more jars of milk, to which he gladly accepted, but without suspecting that he was the center of the neighbor’s gaze.

Did ‘Jimmy’ surpass Alessia in ‘At the bottom there is room’?

Before starting a relationship with Dolores, ‘Jimmy’ He was between a rock and a hard place, since he still had feelings for Alessia; However, the way she treated him and the kiss she had with Remo made her not want to talk to her ex. It was for this reason that she decided to give herself a new chance at love and propose to July’s friend, who she immediately accepted.

Finally, ‘Jimmy’ and Alessia They met again after Diego Montalbán’s daughter humiliated July in front of her entire family, awakening the fury of the motorcycle taxi driver, who showed up at Francesca’s to tell his former girlfriend all his truths. This also caused the chef’s anger, who classified Joel’s brother as a “mistake” in her life and that it was time to forget him.

This discussion caused ‘Jimmy’ to be determined to forget her and get her out of his head once and for all, in order to be happy with Dolores, who on more than one occasion expressed the strong feelings she has towards the young Gonzales.

