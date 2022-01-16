Black Panther 2 tops the list of the most anticipated movies of 2022. The film is still filming and it is expected that its scheduled release date will not change. Although there are no specific details about its plot, it is believed that this sequel will bring us closer to a war between Wakanda and the aquatic kingdom of Atlantis, the latter commanded by namor.

Some time ago the possibility that the actor Tenoch Huerta played the Atlantean warrior slipped. Now, a recent report indicates that the presence of the aquatic character would not remain in a simple special participation.

Tenoch Huerta could be Namor in Black Panther: Wakanda forever. Photo: Compositing/Marvel Studios

According to BleedingCool (via Screen Rant), the arrival of ‘The Submariner’ to the UCM through the sequel Wakanda Forever would mark the beginning of its own franchise , just as it happened with Black Panther when he debuted in Captain America: civil war.

However, it is not known to what extent solo films could be made. According to Comicbook.com, Universal Pictures has the distribution rights for Namor’s projects as the titular hero of his own adventure.

Therefore, as with the Hulk, Marvel Studios would be limited to only putting the character as part of a shared plot. However, it is possible that the firm chaired by Kevin Feige can find a way out.

In fact, and despite the aforementioned license conflicts, the development of World War Hulk, a film starring the iconic avenger played by Mark Ruffalo, has already been rumored.

The sequel to Black Panther is still filming in the United States. Photo: Marvel Studios

Who is Nomor?

Created by Bill Evert in 1939, Namor is one of the most important superheroes for Marvel Comics, dating back to the days when the publisher used to be called Timely Comics.

The character was introduced as the ruler of Atlantis (much like Aquaman in DC) and his story was picked up in Fantastic Four #4 in 1962, thanks to Stan Lee.

Despite his vigilante status, the aforementioned portal explains that Namor has often been found as an enemy and ally of the Fantastic Four, Black Panther, the X-Men, Doctor Doom and many others.