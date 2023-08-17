He worked for Russian oligarchs and is now standing trial in the US on a heavy charge

He was investigating the alleged links between Donald Trump’s electoral campaign and Russia, now he is accused of having worked illegally for the Russians and of pocketed at least $225,000 for his services. Let’s talk about Charles McGonigal, former FBI special agentNew York Field office manager, who was charged by the Justice Department with money laundering and violating the US sanctions law for working for Russian oligarch Oleg Deripaska.

McGonigal, who led the New York office’s counterintelligence division between 2016 and his retirement in 2018, and was arrested in January, pleaded not guilty to the listed amount but admitted receiving $17,000 to help Deripaska gather intelligence on a rival Russian oligarch. McGonigal was then released on $500,000 bail. Federal prosecutors, who must be remembered for the US justice system as an offshoot of the Justice Department, said McGonigal was also seeking to have Deripaska taken off the US sanctions list, in which it had already been included in 2018 in relation to the Russian occupation of Crimea.

