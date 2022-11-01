In the life of every Formula 1 fan, very often there have been overtaking, actions or speed records that have all led to one consideration: “The pilots are not human”. A sentence triggered by the courage shown by the pilots, little or not at all common to that of most people who perhaps feel a little fear even at the very idea of ​​facing certain challenges, the same ones that can seriously put their lives at risk. All aspects that have also been underlined by David Tremaynejournalist included in the F1 Hall of Fame, especially after what happened to Austin to Fernando Alonso.

The Spaniard, after having been the protagonist of a serious impact against barriers occurred following a contact with Lance Strollnot only has he managed to get back on track to replace the damaged parts of his Alpine, but he also has regularly finished the race in the points area without any problem. A top-10 finish then canceled due to a decision by the Race Direction following the loss of the rearview mirror, but which amazed everyone for the ease with which he reached the finish line as if nothing had happened. An unexpected reaction like that of the radio team with its track engineer, to which he replied that he was fine about his health conditions, as well as pointing out that the move to pit stop had been “Late”.

A calm which has really impressed the public all over the world, as well as the one demonstrated in the post-race interviews about the accident that took place with his future teammate, even acquitting the Canadianwho for his maneuver will serve a penalty of three positions in Mexico: “We had a very strong car today – Alonso said in a calm and calm tone – my health was at risk for a moment, so I’m happy to talk to you and not to be at the medical center. I think Lance and I both moved at the same time, I don’t think he reacted to my move “. Statements and actions that led Tremayne to a reflection to share with fans: “Do you understand what I mean when I say they are not the same as the rest of us?”