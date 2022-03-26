The molecular processes generated by a mutation of the TREM2 gene (Triggering Receptor Expressed on Myeloid Cells 2) in the immune cells of the brain microglia may increase the risk of being diagnosed with Alzheimer’s disease. To declare it are researchers of theUniversity of Californiato Irvinein recent research.

Although many immune cell genes have been associated withAlzheimer’s, the odds are increased two to three times by mutations in TREM2. However, the processes by which these mutations change the function of microglia have not been identified to date.

The results of the study were published in the journal eLife.

TREM2 gene mutation and Alzheimer’s disease: here’s what the research says

A key function of microglia is to restore brain health. They referred to their previous research that found that TREM2-free microglia had problems moving to damage sites in the brain.

Scientists involved in the study revealed that this lack of motility is associated with increased levels of P2RY12 and P2RY13 receptors on microglia.. When these receptors detect purinergic molecular distress signals released by nearby damaged cells, they rapidly increase the internal messenger calcium within the microglia. Microglia containing higher calcium levels do not move as frequently and therefore cannot make their way to lesion sites.

“Our study shows that the problems arise from having too much signaling between the P2RY12 and P2RY13 receptors. We were able to restore microglia’s immune cells to their normal function by blocking these receptors. This suggests that Alzheimer’s patients who have mutations in the TREM2 protein would benefit from the inhibition of these receptors or related signaling molecules. Manipulating calcium using drugs could be another way to modulate microglia’s behavior to fight disease“, he has declared Michael D. Cahalanresearcher in Physiology & Biophysicsdistinguished professor and president of the UCI School of Medicine, and corresponding co-author.

The team used a human-induced pluripotent stem cell-derived microglia culture model from blood to study TREM2 deficiency. A special calcium probe called Salsa6f was engineered into those cells, which made it possible to measure calcium by recording motility characteristics in real time.

“Alzheimer’s disease is the most common cause of dementia and currently has no cure“, Explained Cahalan:”DNA studies of people with Alzheimer’s have surprisingly revealed that changes to the genes in microglia can have a big impact on whether or not someone has the disease. Understanding the processes of how these mutations change the function of immune cells will allow us to develop targeted therapies. “