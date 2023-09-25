Last week, Nicolás Maduro’s regime carried out a mega-operation with 11,000 police officers inside the Tocorón Penitentiary Center, one of the largest in Venezuela, to dismantle a gang called Trem de Aragua, which turned the place into its crime headquarters.

The government stated that it regained control of the prison, which will now undergo restructuring after years of being “managed” by the faction. During the police action, according to the Ministry of Information, several weapons, grenades and 762 rifle ammunition were found.

According to reports from the NGO Insight Crime, which investigates organized crime activity in Latin America, Trem de Aragua is today classified as the largest criminal organization in Venezuela, with around 4 thousand members.

But its activities do not stop at the country’s borders: they extend to other regions of Latin America, such as Colombia, Peru, Chile and even Brazil, with alleged links to the PCC.

In an interview with the British broadcaster BBC, investigative journalist Ronna Rísquez, author of the book “O Trem de Aragua: The Group that Revolutionized Organized Crime in Latin America”, said that the group was created in 2014 by three men who were imprisoned in Tocorón .

According to her, it was during this period that “pranato” emerged, a type of criminal governance within some Venezuelan prisons, in which the inmates themselves manage the prison “with the consent or complicity of the State.”

To obtain more details about the faction’s activities, Rísquez decided to infiltrate the megaprison and, upon arriving there, he came across an environment very different from a prison center.

There, she found a swimming pool, casino, nightclub, bars and even a zoo with jaguars, pumas and ostriches. All of this financed by organized crime, she told the BBC after talking to the prisoners.

According to the NGO Transparency Venezuela, specialized in reporting cases of corruption in the country, Trem de Aragua’s main sources of income are the illegal extraction of minerals, the trafficking of drugs, weapons and people, in addition to a charge for “association with the crime”, which the detainees must pay inside Tocorón.

Some Rísquez sources stated that a weekly extortion fee of US$15 (about R$74) is charged. With this, the gang manages to raise almost US$4 million annually (around R$19 million) inside prison alone.

The biggest leader of the criminal group is Héctor Rustherford Guerrero Flores, better known as “Niño Guerrero”.

He was arrested several times since the 2000s and sent to Tocorón, until, in 2016, he was sentenced to 17 years for painful homicide and sent to the Los Llanos Penitentiary Center. However, he returned to his old prison to serve his sentence, according to the NGO Insight Crime, where he remained head of the organization.

According to the Venezuelan Prison Observatory, before the Chavista regime carried out the mega-operation, there was a negotiation with “Niño Guerrero”, who is on the run, and other Tocorón leaders, who did not warn the prison population about the “military undertaking”. on site.

Shortly after the police action, the Minister of the Interior, Remigio Ceballos, stated that the site was back in state hands and “members of criminal groups operating in Aragua and other parts of the country” had been captured. The prison is located in north-central Venezuela, about 60 kilometers from Caracas.