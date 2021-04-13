In Trelew, more of 400 people with assigned shifts did not attend health centers to receive the first dose of the coronavirus vaccine. A striking case that is not isolated since the Chubut Minister of Health himself admitted that the fact is repeated in various parts of the province due to communication problems.

“There is an error because we have not been able to communicate. We have not been able to get an answer to the phone or the emails”, Admitted Fabián Puratich, in a talk with the local FM Time chain.

The provincial official pointed out that the majority are people “over 70 years of age who were not contacted“Now, they are analyzing a different strategy and a public list will be issued to summon them again and correct the great bottleneck that occurred.

Regarding the epidemiological panorama in the southern province, the official highlighted: “We are focused on the Cordillera and in the southern zone, where cases have been increasing in recent weeks. It is not an important number, but it is a figure that we have not been able to lower, “he admitted.

In turn, he confirmed that within the infections detected in Chubut, no new strains of the virus were manifested.

The problem of non-attendance to be vaccinated due to lack of “communication” would be repeated in several cities of Chubut, according to the provincial Health Minister. Photo: Xinhua

Despite the communication error and a large number of people who did not receive their dose, the minister was optimistic about the development of the vaccination plan: “Trelew had a slight increase in cases. But the vaccination campaign is good, there are days when we get to vaccinate almost 3,000 people, “he reported.

And I add: “It is a pride to have a campaign of this size and with this effectiveness. It is progressing very well; always depending on the amount of vaccines available in the nation. At the moment, we have a remnant that allows us to continue at this rate ”.

They threaten with a strike of public hospitals

Although, the province of Chubut is close to the 70 thousand people vaccinated by Covid-19, there is a threat that threatens the vaccination rate and the general health of the province: a hospital strike.

From the Union of Public Health they warned that they could stop work in hospitals during the next week as a result of non-payment of salary debts.

Through a statement, they remarked that there are “back wages, retroactive unfulfilled trigger clauses, and relocations due to training.” In addition, they expressed concern about “a lack of parity” and they address so that “job insecurity” does not continue.

Therefore, they state that “in the face of this situation and the permanent neglect and lack of consideration of the Government to address the claims of the Public Health workers, we warn the user community of public hospitals that the services will be notably resented by measures of general strikes that will be carried out next week if they do not give us an answer to the legitimate demands of the sector ”.

In Chubut, the problem with health workers is not new: in the middle of last month, the Sisap union carried out a 72-hour strike (from March 17 to 19) in almost all hospitals in the province.

JPE