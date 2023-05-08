Home page World

From: Johannes Welte

Split

The peak of the Spitzstein between Erl (Tyrol) and Aschau (Chiemgau) © Johannes Welte

The nightmare of every mountain hiker: Because her hiking stick broke, an 86-year-old had a serious accident on the Spitzstein (Tyrol).

Erl – The Spitzstein is a popular border mountain between the Bavarian Chiemgau and the Tyrolean district of Kufstein. Despite its relatively low altitude of 1596 meters, the summit chapel offers a spectacular panoramic view of Lake Chiemsee over the Hohe Tauern, the Wilder Kaiser, the Zillertal Alps, the Karwendel, the Wendelstein, the Inn Valley and as far as the Munich plain. The ascent is relatively easy, which is why the Spitzstein tour is popular with mountain tourists.

The elderly woman’s left trekking pole broke. © Prostock Panther Media

On the return, the accident happened: the woman fell a meter into the depths

An 86-year-old woman from Rosenheim also wanted to enjoy the view and took advantage of the beautiful weather on Thursday. She set off on the hike to the Spitzstein in the Tyrolean village of Erl near Kufstein. She had two trekking poles with her so that she could manage the path better.

The ascent went smoothly. After her promising summit break, the elderly woman set out to return to the valley. On the way, the unbelievable happened: when the 86-year-old leaned on her left trekking pole above a rock face, it broke. The woman lost her balance and fell about eight meters down the rocky slope. The elderly woman was seriously injured in the fall. She was flown to the Rosenheim Clinic by helicopter.

In regions of Italy, Austria, but also in Germany, reports of bear sightings are piling up: You should be particularly careful when hiking. Two bear cubs have now been discovered in Tyrol.