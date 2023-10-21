DThe guard is a giant, a warrior made of eternal stone, huge and broad-shouldered. The Berserker, whose head towers around 1,450 meters above sea level, casts a pitiful shadow on the plateau where men and mules have camped for the night.

This colossus, which is actually a table mountain, a geological formation made of solidified sand whose outline is reminiscent of a figure from mythical lore, is found in Jebel Sarhro – a karstic mountain range that is part of the Atlas Mountains in Morocco. This region was largely spared from the earthquake in September. The epicenter was southeast of Marrakech. The tour group will sleep against the backdrop of the massif, protected like prehistoric people. A trek of just over a dozen from Switzerland, Austria and Germany, including many people who grew up in alpine surroundings, where hiking poles, trekking trousers and strength of character are part of their identity. These adventurers dare to experiment: How does trekking work in one of the most inhospitable areas of the Maghreb, in the remote regions along the Atlas Mountains, which consist of rock, scree and sand?